Gardai urging people to be wary of latest scams

Gardai in Donegal are again urging people to be wary of a number of scams doing the rounds.

Gardai received a report today of a man receiving a WhatsApp message from an unknown woman which included a number of videos.

The man contacted Gardai as he feared it may lead to a blackmail attempt.

Other fraudulent texts doing the rounds include one purporting to be from a commercial airline company claiming the recipient has won in their monthly draw.

Another claims the victim’s parcel has been detained and includes a link for them to follow.

Gardai say the Spanish lotto scam continues to target people in the county.

People are being reminded to not click on a link of any sort, do not entertain these scams, delete the text or email and simply ignore them.

Gardai are advising that if you have entered a draw and receive notification that you have won a prize then check directly with the draw holder and do not provide your bank/personal details to anyone.

Anyone who feels they have been the victim of a scam of any sort is asked to report the matter to Gardai.