An independent election candidate in Donegal says if elected, he will strive to end what he called a mass influx of economic refugees.

Niall McConnell, says young Irish men and women are being forced to emigrate, while cheap labour is being imported from elsewhere.

Mr McConnell says he accepts that Ireland has obligations to refugees, but he says there are serious questions to be asked about how people from other countries make their way to Ireland in order to apply for refugee status………..