Change of opponent for Jason Quigley

Jason Quigley will now face Mexican Fernando Marin on Thursday night in California, after his scheduled opponent Oscar Cortes withdrew from the fight.

The 10-round super middleweight contest will still be the main event of the Thursday Night Fights card, despite the last-minute change of opponent for Quigley.

The 31 year old Marin holds a 16-4-3 record, and lost his last fight in July, while Quigley is coming off his third-round stoppage victory over Abraham Cordero last month and is seeking an 18th pro win.

The fight card gets underway at 3am Irish time, and will be streamed on the Golden Boy Fight Night page on Facebook Watch as well as RingTV.com and DAZN.