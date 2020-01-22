Central Bank won’t instruct banks to help Mica families with 10% contribution

The Central Bank has confirmed it cannot instruct banks or financial institutions to do support families in meeting the 10% contribution that they are being asked to make towards the cost of Mica restoration works on their homes.

Sin Fein candidate Padraig Mac Lochlainn says he’s disappointed at the response received by his party’s Finance Spokesperson, Pearse Doherty.

In it, the Central Bank says it has no remit over the day to day commercial activities of the entities it regulates.

Mr Mc Lochlainn has praised the Mica Action Group for it’s work to get the banks to engage, and says the incoming government must act to ensure they do so………….