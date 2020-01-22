Ambulance response times in Inishowen back under microscope

Serious concern has been raised once again over ambulance response times in Inishowen.

It’s after an ambulance took almost an hour to attend the scene of two vehicle collision at Ture in Muff overnight.

Nobody was seriously injured however it’s understood that the impact of the crash resulted in one of the cars being effectively sliced in half, with the other half of the car located in a driveway 20 yards away.

The ambulance travelled from Dungloe and took just under 50 minutes to get there.

Local Cllr Terry Crossan happened upon the crash last night and says this is just another example of why the peninsula needs a full time ambulance base: