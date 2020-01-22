300 take part in Operation Transformation National Walks Day in Donegal

Operation Transformation National Walks Day in Donegal has been hailed as a great success by Donegal Sports Partnership Co-Ordinator, Myles Sweeney.

Around 300 people took part in the seven walks organised at various locations in Donegal as part of National Walks Day. All of the walks were 3K in distance and started at 11 am.

“While the temperatures were low on Saturday morning, thankfully all seven walks in Donegal went ahead as planned. The only change was the walk scheduled for Ray was switched to Rathmullan Beach for safety purposes,” Myles commented.

“The feedback from all over the county has been extremely positive and it is an event which is continuing to grow in popularity.”

“For the first time, Tory Island hosted one of the walks and we are hoping that more locations can be added next year. Around 300 people participated in the Donegal walks and there was a great community spirit at all the events locally.

“I’d like to thank all the local organsiers for their help and support in staging the events. Everyone got a welcome cup of tea of coffee afterwards and hopefully people will start getting out more often for walks across Donegal,” Myles added.