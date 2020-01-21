The Sigerson journey continues for LYIT – Francie Friel

The Letterkenny Institute of Technology are one game away from reaching the Sigerson Cup Final.

With two wins so far in their first year in the competition, The Letterkenny side will look to keep with that winning formula this Wednesday evening when they meet IT Carlow in the semi final in Monaghan.

It’s been an historic journey for the Letterkenny men who have taken victories at Athlone and Sligo while their opposition have beaten IT Tralee and the holder UCC and will go into the game as favourites.

It’s a busy schedule for both colleges as they compete in their third game in ten days. The winner will meet either DCU or UCD in the Final on Wednesday 12th February.

LYIT Coach Francie Friel spoke with Oisin Kelly ahead of this week’s semi final…

Join the Highland team of Oisin Kelly and Brendan Devenney just after the 7pm news for full LIVE match coverage from Inniskeen in Monaghan.

