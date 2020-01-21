Much changed Donegal to line out against Mayo – Declan Bonner

Stephen McMenamin and Daire O’Baoill have been added to the Donegal injury list ahead of the start of the National Football League.

The Red Hughes and Gaoth Dobhair man picked up issues in recent weeks and will rule them out at the very least the first few games.

They join the likes of Paddy McGrath, Jason McGee and Oisin Gallen who are on rehab programmes.

Donegal start their Division 1 campaign on Saturday evening against Mayo in Ballybofey.

Preparations have been mixed for the county management with the McKenna Cup withdrawal and a number of players involved in Sigerson Cup.

Speaking with Tom Comack, Donegal Manager Declan Bonner says there will be opportunities for players this weekend…