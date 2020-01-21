Letterkenny gardai seek information on break ins

Gardaí in Letterkenny are investigating a burglary that happened on Tuesday last, January 14th at a house in Carnamugagh Upper, Letterkenny.

Between 5 and 7.30 that evening, the back door of the house was forced open and entry was gained. A quantity of US Dollars and some items of jewellery were stolen from the house.

Meanwhile, a house in Ashlawn, Letterkenny was broken into between Tuesday and Friday last, with the back door of the property forced open

It’s not yet been confirmed if anything was stolen from the property.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to contact Letterkenny Gardai on 074-91-67100.

Meanwhile, Gardaí in Letterkenny are investigating a criminal damage incident that happened in Fairgreen Hill, Letterkenny on Wednesday the 15th of January (Wednesday) between 9pm and 10pm. The outer pane of a living room window was smashed at a house in that area between those times. If anyone can offer any information that might assist with our enquiries into the matter then please call 074-9167100

You can also call the Confidential line on 1800 666 111.