There are calls on Donegal County Council to crackdown on the illegal disposal of tar across the county.

Its believed contractors employed to carry out works in Donegal are dumping leftover tar at numerous sites.

Councillor Micheal Cholm MacGiolla Easbuig says this is unsightly and will have environmental repercussions as well as incurring clean-up costs.

He is urging people to report sites where tar has been illegally dumped in a bid to eradicate the practice…………