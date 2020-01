Gardaí are warning they don’t have adequate armed personnel to monitor ongoing emergencies in the country.

Last year, the availability of Emergency Response Unit personnel came under the microscope in Donegal in the wake of the murder of Jasmine McMonagle in Killygordon.

There were suggestions at the time that a second Armed Unit would be established in North Donegal.

However, AGSI Vice President Paul Wallace, who is based in Donegal, says that hasn’t happened……..