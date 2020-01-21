Cross border investigation underway following burglaries

A cross border investigation is underway following a number of burglaries.

Gardaí in Letterkenny are investigating a burglary at Mourne Antiques on Main Street between 4pm and 4.30pm on Saturday afternoon last. Five females and one male, described as being Eastern European, entered the store. The sole staff member was distracted by the group while one of them went into the staff room and stole a substantial amount of cash and jewellery.

Gardaí say they are aware of similar incidents in Derry on the same date, and they’re liaising with the PSNI.

Crime Prevention Officer Sgt Paul Wallace says it’s a risk all business owners should be aware of…….