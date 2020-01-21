Boyce, English and Magees benefit from Sport Ireland Funding increase

With the Olympic Games later in the year in Toyko, Sport Ireland have altered the International funding to athletes and Donegal competitors will benefit.

Milford walker Brendan Boyce is to receive a substantial increase from the previous year. The Finn Valley man who finished 6th at the 2019 World Championships is now in the Podium category with his funding up to €40,000 from €12,000.

Letterkenny’s 800m runner Mark English has an increase of €4,000 to €20,000 while Raphoe’s Chloe and Sam Magee will hit the Badminton courts with an increase of €8,0000 to €20,000.

Swimmer Mona McSahrry has been awarded €12,000 while Derry’s Paralympic Gold Medalist Jason Smyth is in the Podium €40,000 bracket and Para Cyclists Katie George Dunlevy & Eve McCrystal will receive €60,000.