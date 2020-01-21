16 Polling Stations in Donegal are inaccessible to wheelchair users

A Disability Campaigner in Donegal says a national assessment of Polling Stations has shown 16 stations in Donegal deemed to be inaccessible to wheelchair users.

Frank Larkin says the affected stations are in all areas of the county, and in those areas, people are effectively being denied their democratic right to cast their vote on polling day.

Mr Larkin says people are being told they have the right to apply for a postal vote, but that in itself can be exclusionary, and is not an acceptable long term solution…………