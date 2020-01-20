Visiting restrictions being eased at Letterkenny University Hospital

The strict visiting restrictions that have been in place over recent weeks at Letterkenny University Hospital are being eased from today.

Letterkenny University Hospital – Easing of Visiting Restrictions

The strict visiting restrictions that have been in place over recent weeks at Letterkenny University Hospital are being eased from today.

Seán Murphy, General Manager, Letterkenny University Hospital said,” We are easing the visiting restrictions as the number of patients presenting to the hospital with the flu has decreased.

“However, national figures suggest that there are still quite a high number of cases of influenza-like illness circulating in the community. Members of the public with influenza-like illness should not visit patients in the hospital and it would be very helpful if children did not visit where possible for the next few weeks.

“In addition we would like to remind visitors to strictly adhere to our visiting policy to ensure our patients are able to rest and recover while in the hospital.

“This means that only 2 visitors will be allowed at the bedside within visiting hours which are from 2.30pm to 4pm and from 6.30pm to 8pm daily. Visitors will not be admitted to the wards outside these hours.

“I would like to sincerely thank all the staff in the hospital and members of the public for their assistance and cooperation during the recent visiting restrictions which helped us to protect our patients from getting the flu when they were in hospital.”