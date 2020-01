Almost 200 jobs were created in Udaras Na Gaeltachtas client companies in Donegal last year, the biggest year of job increases since 2008.

While 191 jobs were created in the region in 2019, 143 jobs were lost – marking a net increase of 48 jobs in the county last year.

Its end of year statement shows there were over 2,300 jobs in client companies in Donegal last year.

Mícheál Ó hÉanaigh, CEO Údarás na Gaeltachta says they are well ahead of targets: