Manager of the Month Award for Teresa McDaid and Athletics Ireland

Letterkenny’s Teresa McDaid received the December Signify Ireland Manager of the month on behalf of the Ireland European Cross Country Team.

Under McDaid’s leadership, Ireland had their most successful European Cross Country Championships ever, winning four medals, two individual and two team, at Bela Vista Park in Lisbon.

The two individual bronze medals were won by Efrem Gidey (Clonliffe Harriers) in the U20 men’s race and Stephanie Cotter (West Muskerry) in the U23 women’s race. Two team silver medals were won by the U23 women and the senior women. The success comes as Ireland prepare to host the 2020 Championships for the second time on December 13th.

Teresa accepted the nomination on behalf of the entire Athletics Ireland team and volunteer coaches who contributed to Ireland’s medal haul.