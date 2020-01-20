Greens call for “Green New Deal” for Donegal

A Donegal Election Candidate is calling for a ‘Green new Deal’ for Donegal in a bid to drive a reduction in CO2 emissions while boosting the local economy.

Michael White, Chairperson of the Donegal Green Party and Election Candidate believes that the move this will create jobs and business opportunities for the next decade.

In tandem with this, the candidate is also calling for serious investment in public transport in the county – allocating up to 20% of the national transport budget to the North West.

The local businessman says if the upcoming Government are serious about reducing our carbon footprint, then these are the steps that need to be taken: