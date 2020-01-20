Full week of campaigning begins after shock weekend opinion poll

With exactly 20 days left until polling in the general election, health is on the agenda for the two largest parties.

The first full week of campaigning begins today.

The weekend’s shock opinion poll has put all the parties – but particularly Fine Gael – under a bit more pressure as this week of campaigning begins.

The Sunday Times/Behaviour and attitudes survey of 923 people was carried out between the 2nd and 14th of February – and had Fianna Fáil 12 points clear of Fine Gael – and Sinn Fein just a point behind them.

The Fine Gael campaign team hopes to get back on track today with a focus on helping families through education and health initiatives.

Fianna Fáil will also outline its own health policies this afternoon.

While Sinn Féin plans to publish its policies on housing.

People Before Profit also focus on housing with a protest outside a co-living development in Dun Laoghaire.

Labour’s press briefing today will focus on ending inequality for women in the workplace.

The Social Democrats will focus on biodiversity on Day 6 of the campaign while Aontú holds the party’s formal launch for its first ever general election campaign.