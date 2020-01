The price of the average three-bed semi in Donegal is expected to rise by 2% in the next year, according to a survey carried out by Real Estate Alliance.

Prices in the county rose by 5.3% to €100,000 in 2019, with growth of 1% between September and December.

Paul McElhinney of REA McElhinney in Milford says the final quarter of 2019 saw a steady interest in properties on the market.