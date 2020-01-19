Swilly go top as Whitestrand are defeated-Donegal Junior League Results 19/01/2020

Brian Mc Cormick Sports Premier Division
Donegal Town 1 v 3 Castlefin Celtic
Cranford United 1 v 1 Keadue Rovers
Temple Domestic Appliances Division One
Drumoghill FC 1 v 4 Convoy Arsenal
Letterbarrow Celtic 1 v 1 Ballybofey United
Kerrykeel ’71 F.C. 7 v 1 Lifford Celtic
Gweedore Celtic 3 v 0 Rathmullan Celtic
Glenea United 3 v 2 St. Catherines
Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre Division Two
Glenree United 2 v 1 Dunkineely Celtic
Gweedore United 3 v 2 Lagan Harps
Swilly Rovers 2 v 0 Curragh Athletic
Raphoe Town 2 v 1 Whitestrand United