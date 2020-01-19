Swilly go top as Whitestrand are defeated-Donegal Junior League Results 19/01/2020

Brian Mc Cormick Sports Premier Division                          

Donegal Town 1 v 3 Castlefin Celtic

Cranford United 1 v 1 Keadue Rovers

Temple Domestic Appliances Division One

Drumoghill FC 1 v 4 Convoy Arsenal

Letterbarrow Celtic 1 v 1 Ballybofey United

Kerrykeel ’71 F.C. 7 v 1 Lifford Celtic

Gweedore Celtic 3 v 0 Rathmullan Celtic

Glenea United 3 v 2 St. Catherines

Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre Division Two

Glenree United 2 v 1 Dunkineely Celtic

Gweedore United 3 v 2 Lagan Harps

Swilly Rovers 2 v 0 Curragh Athletic

Raphoe Town 2 v 1 Whitestrand United

