‘Some patients should be exempt from hospital parking charges’ – IPA

Cancer patients, people with arthritis and those needing hip replacements, are just some who should be exempt from hospital parking charges, according to the Irish Patients Association.

It says the fees, some reaching 15 euro per day, are an added financial burden on patients and their families at an already difficult time.

In 2018, Health Minister Simon Harris ordered a review of car parking fees at hospitals, but its recommendations produced a year later have yet to be implemented.

Stephen McMahon from the Irish Patients Association believes charges should be abolished: