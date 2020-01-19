Reaction to LYIT’s historic Sigerson Cup Quarter Final win

LYIT have reached the Sigerson Cup semi final in their first campaign in the competition after they beat Sligo IT 1-14 to 1-08.

LYIT controlled the game throughout and led 1-04 to 0-01 after 14 minutes thanks to a Michael Langan goal.

Sligo rallied and got themselves a goal midway through the half but LYIT went in to the break with a five point cushion.

The gap between the never got any closer in the second half as LYIT ran out winners.

They will now face either UCC of Cork or Carlow IT in the semi final.

After the game Oisin Kelly spoke with LYIT registrar Billy Bennett…

Oisin also spoke with LYIT’s Darragh Black…