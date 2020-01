LYIT will face Carlow IT in the Sigerson Cup semi final.

LYIT had a comfortable 1-14 to 1-08 in Sligo on Sunday afternoon.

Carlow IT pulled off a shock 3-09 to 0-14 victory over UCC on Sunday evening.

The semi final will take place on Wednesday January 22nd at Inniskeen in Monaghan. Throw in 7pm.