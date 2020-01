Letterkenny came from 2-0 down to win 4-2 to reach the Knockalla Cup semi final.

Fanad United took the lead on 12 minutes when Dean McCarry fired home. That lead was doubled by Edward O’Reilly on 33 minutes.

Two goals in nine minutes from BJ Banda drew Rovers level before Matty Harkin fired Rovers ahead on 79 minutes.

Gary Merritt finished the comeback for the Cathedral Town side in injury time after he fired in a rebound, after Banda missed from the penalty spot.