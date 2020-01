Jason Quigley is eager to get back into the ring ahead of his fight on Thursday 23rd of January.

He will face Oscar Cortes in The Hangar at the Orange Country Fair in Costa Mesa, California.

This will be Quigley’s first bout since he defeated Abraham Cordero in the third round of their fight on December 5th.

The fight will stream live on DAZN and RingTV, and regionally on Comcast across the United States.

Jason Quigley joined Pauric Hilferty on Sunday Sport to discuss his upcoming bout…