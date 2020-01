LYIT are through to the Sigerson Cup semi final after they defeated Sligo IT 1-14 to 1-08 in Sligo.

Michael Murphy’s side led the game early and Michael Langan fired in a goal with just 14 minutes on the clock to give LYIT a 1-04 to 0-01 lead.

At the break LYIT led 1-09 to 1-04 and never looked like letting that lead slip as they ran out six point victors at the end.

After the game a delighted LYIT manager Michael Murphy spoke with Oisin Kelly…