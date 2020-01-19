Health & Well Being Evening at Omagh St Enda’s GAA

Omagh St Endas GAA Club will host “An Inspiratioal Talk” with Declan Coyle author of the book “The Green Platform” on Friday 24th of January at Healy Park in Omagh at 8pm.

Declan is also joined by Seanie Myler from Myler Performance on the night.

The event is aimed at assisting individuals from all clubs and walks of life to discover various mental strength and motivational tips to help succeed in all aspects of life.

Seanie Myler joined Pauic Hilferty to discuss the up and coming event and what people might learn on the night…

All funds raised are in aid of the Tara Centre in Omagh, Co. Tyrone.