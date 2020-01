Derry City Reserves recorded their first league win of the season after they defeated Finn Harps Reserve 2-1.

Odhran Kennedy gave Derry the lead on six minutes when his header looped into the back of the net.

Matty Walker then doubled the Candystripes lead on 12 minutes when he finished from a tight angle after some good team play.

Stephen Black headed in for Harps on the hour mark but Derry held on to pick up their first three points of the season.