Casey considering putting name on West Dublin ballot paper

A Donegal election candidate has said he is considering putting his name on the ballot paper in West Dublin as well as Donegal.

Independent Candidate Peter Casey is considering a challenge for the sole reason of giving people of that constituency an opportunity to register a protest vote against Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

Casey has referred to the Taoiseach’s work as a ‘string of failures’ highlighting the National Children’s Hospital costs, the broadband spending and the health and housing crisis.

However, Casey states that Donegal will be his main priority: