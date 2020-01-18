Tyrone win Dr McKenna Cup

Tyrone have claimed the Dr McKenna Cup for the second consecutive season after they defeated Monaghan 0-11 to 1-05 in the Athletic Grounds, Armagh.

Tyrone started the brightest and led three points to one after 15 minutes. Two points from Conor McCarthy levelled the game before five unanswered scores for Tyrone put them 0-8 to 0-3 up at half time.

Ronan O’Neill then got the first score of the second half as Tyrone extended their lead to six.

Points for Shane Carey and McCarthy brought Monaghan back to within five before O’Neill fired over two more points for Tyrone.

Barry McBennett netted for Monaghan deep into injury time, but it was too late for a Monaghan comeback as Tyrone claimed their 17th Dr McKenna Cup.

Francis Mooney reports from the Athletic Grounds…