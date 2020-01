Creeslough man, Shaun Stewart has won the 53km Art O’Neill night challenge, across the Wicklow Mountains.

The Multi-sport Adventurer, Ultra Trail Runner & Local WAARior completed the race in just over five hours.

The race began in Dublin Castle where Stewart ran 30km before he could avail of his creature comforts.

To complete the race, Stewart ran the remaining 23km in the open hillside without any guidance.