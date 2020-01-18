Mickey Harte’s reacts to Tyrone’s McKenna Cup win

Tyrone have claimed their 17th Dr McKenna Cup title after they defeated Monaghan 0-11 to 1-05 at the Athletic Grounds in Armagh.
Mickey Harte’s men led early and bar and never fell behind, although the sides were level at three points a piece 26 minutes into the tie.
Five unanswered scores from the Red Hands saw them lead 0-8 to 0-3 at half-time.
Tyrone scored the first score of the second half and led by six before Monaghan reduced the gap to 4.
Barry McBennett fired in a goal for Monaghan in injury time but time was against them as Tyrone won their eighth title in nine years.
After the game Mickey Harte spoke with the media…