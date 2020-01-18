‘Library services in Inishowen operating on skeleton staff’ – Farren

An Inishowen Councillor says it is not acceptable that library services in Inishowen are operating on a skeleton staff.

Library services in the peninsula previously operated on a 5 day a week basis which has now been reduced to 2 days and holiday and sick leave cover is reportedly not being provided.

Councillor Martin Farren says the fact that a senior representative from the library board failed to turn up to the recent sitting of the Inishowen Municipal District to discuss the issue indicates that it is not being taken seriously: