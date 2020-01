The Lord Mayor of Dublin says the Taoiseach’s comments about a homeless man injured during works on the Grand Canal, appeared to be more about passing the blame than dealing with the issues.

He was responding to controversy after Fianna Fail leader Micheál Martin criticised Leo Varadkar for calling on the Lord Mayor to make a statement.

Councillor Paul McAuliffe says he doesn’t want to get caught up in a debate that turns a man’s injuries into a political football: