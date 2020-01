Glentoran are the new Irish Premiership leaders after they defeated Institute 2-0 at the Ryan McBride Brandywell.

Navid Nasseri fired Glentoran ahead on 20 minutes.

Former Finn Harps captain Keith Cowan then doubled Glentoran’s lead on 42 minutes.

With very little action in the second half, Glentoran held out to go top of the league.

