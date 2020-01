The Environmental Protection Agency is urging all small private water schemes to register with their local authorities after E coli was found in 62 private water supplies in 2018.

A report published this week showed that nine boil notices were issued in Donegal during 2018 on schemes supplying a total of 967 people.

The EPA says poorly constructed wells are putting health at risk.

Inspector Michelle Minihane says it’s important that all private schemes are monitored: