Donegal U-20’s bow out of Leo Murphy Cup

Donegal Under 20’s have bowed out of the Leo Murphy Cup after they drew 3-06 to 2-09 with Mayo.

At half-time, Mayo led 0-06 to 0-02. Mayo started the second half the brightest and added 1-1 to their score before Donegal battled back and an Aaron Doherty penalty helped them reduce the deficit.

Mayo then fired in their second goal of the game to lead by six before Ronan Frain netted for Donegal. Doherty then missed from the penalty spot to level the game.

Ryan Brogan scored Donegal’s third goal of the game to bring the teams level before Peter McEniff and Doherty put Donegal two points ahead.

Two late points for Mayo ensured the game would end in a draw and secured Mayo’s place in the final because of their better score difference.