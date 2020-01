The Football Association of Irish Schools’ under-18 team beat Australia 2-1 in Dublin today.

Adam McCarron of Scoil Mhuire Buncrana started while Luke Rudden (Carndonagh CS), Patrick Ferry (Pobalscoil Gaoth Dobhair), and Patrick McGarvey (Rosses CS) and were all substitutes.

Australia took the lead but the Irish side, managed by Finn Harps first team coach William O’Connor, came back to win with two second half goals.