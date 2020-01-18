Cllr O’Donnell calling for an extension of the 60km/h speed limit

A Donegal Councillor and election candidate is calling for an extension of the 60km/h speed limit on the Letterkenny side of Kilmacrennan.

Cllr John O’Donnell says recent road developments at Bluebanks have been a major success, but one effect of the works is the speed at which people are approaching junctions on the outskirts of town.

In particular, he says some cars are too fast in the vicinity of the the turn offs for Leiter and Legnahury.

Cllr O’Donnell says some restrictions will help reduce the risk of accidents: