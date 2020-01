Ten changes for Tyrone ahead of McKenna Cup decider

Tyrone Manager Mickey Harte has made ten changes to his starting line up for this Saturday’s Dr McKenna Cup Final against Monaghan at the Athletics Grounds.

Hugh Pat McGeary, Ronan McNamee, Frank Burns, Ben O’Donnell and Kieran McGeary are the only players to keep their place.

Tyrone beat Down in the semi finals but Monaghan were handed a bye after Donegal withdrew from the competition.

Tyrone are going for a 17th McKenna Cup title while Monaghan are chasing a 15th.

Tyrone 15 to start against Monaghan.

1. Niall Morgan

2. Conor Quinn

3. Ronan McNamee

4. Hugh Pat McGeary

5. Michael Cassidy

6. Michael O’Neill

7. Tiernan McCann

8. Ben McDonnell

9. Conan Grugan

10. Conor Meyler

11. David Mulgrew

12. Kieran McGeary

13. Ronan McHugh

14. Frank Burns

15. Daniel Kerr