Super Sunday for Bonagee United and Cockhill Celtic

Ulster Senior League sides Bonagee United and Cockhill Celtic will look to make home advantage count on Sunday in the FAI Intermediate Cup.

Bonagee welcome Cork side College Corinthians to the Dry Arch Park while the visitors to the Charlie O’Donnell Sports Ground ion Inishowen will be Dublin outfit Kilnamanagh.

Both games kick off at 12noon Sunday afternoon.

Bonagee Manager Jason Gibson is hoping for the right result on another big day for the club…

Cockhill Manager Gavin Cullen told Diarmaid Doherty there’s no easy sides in the last 16 of the cup…