Large quantity of suspected cannabis seized in North West

A large quantity of suspected cannabis has been seized in Sligo

As part of an ongoing investigation into the sale and supply of controlled drugs in the area, Gardaí attached to Ballymote District and Sligo Divisional Drugs unit carried out a search of a property in Castle Burn, Ballymote, Co. Sligo yesterday.

During the search Gardaí seized Cannabis with an estimated value of €100,000 along with a sum of cash.

A male in his 30s was arrested and was taken to Ballymote Garda station for questioning.

He remains in custody and investigations are ongoing.