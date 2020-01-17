Investigation ongoing into arson attack in Co. Derry

Detectives investigating an arson attack in Limavady last night are appealing for witnesses and information.

Police received a report from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service at approximately 11:55pm of a house fire in Coolessan Walk in the town.

A door at the back of the property was destroyed, while damage was also caused to a window and to the inside of the property.

The NIFRS have ruled this fire to be deliberate.

Police have described it as a reckless act which had the potential to cause considerable damage.

Enquiries continue this morning and police want to appeal to anyone who was in the Coolessan Walk area of the town prior to, or around the time the fire was reported to jog their memory and think if they saw any suspicious activity, including anyone acting in a suspicious manner. If you have any information about this please call our detectives in Coleraine on the non emergency number 101.