Government & HSE urged to ‘drop the spin’ on St. Joseph’s Hospital

Both the Government and the HSE are being urged to ‘drop the spin’ over a funding announcement for St. Joseph’s Hospital.

Earlier this week, the HSE stated that a €4 million “upgrading and refurbishment” programme was to commence at the hospital.

However, it’s been claimed that that announcement is a repeat of one in September to bring the hospital up to existing HIQA standards.

Pearse Doherty says it effectively means no new funding at all and is calling on both the Government and the HSE sanction the other necessary funding: