Fears subsided Churchill road will have to close

There are fears a road which subsided close to the Churchill crossroads last month will have to be closed, if work is not done now to repair the damage.

In a response, Cllr Michael Mc Bride was told that the short section where the recent slippage occurred is to be repaired from maintenance budgets. However, because it is located above the adjacent land, further widening, drainage and road strengthening will be necessary at an estimated cost of €36,000 subject.

Additional funding is being sought, with Cllr Mc Bride saying failure to address the issue now could lead to far higher costs in the future: