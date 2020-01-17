Donegal Election Candidate expresses support for farmers protests

A Donegal Election Candidate has expressed support for beef farmers who have been carrying out major protests in Dublin this week.

The demonstrations caused significant traffic delays on the M50 and in and around the capital yesterday evening with a go slow protest by farmers driving tractors blocking a number of routes.

Aontú local representative Mary T. Sweeney says the issue is a huge challenge for Donegal farmers with prices being so low.

Ms Sweeney says farmers have no choice but to resort to his action: