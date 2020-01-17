Council welcomes new €1.6M fund for social enterprises

Donegal County Council has welcomed a new €1.6 million Fund for social enterprises in Ireland.

The Fund, which originally launched in 2018, now totals €3.2 million, making it the largest private investment in social enterprise to date.

It aims to create 300 jobs and provide services to 100,000 people over four years

The new Fund will be delivered over the course of two years and up to 16 successful applicants will each receive a grant of between €10,000 and €50,000 to invest in growing their organisation.

In addition to the cash grant, the successful applicants will also receive a place on Social Innovation Fund Ireland’s six-month Accelerator programme.

The programme is designed to help social enterprises develop their business skills and to provide them with ongoing peer support and advice so that they develop sustainable enterprises that have a powerful impact in their community.

In a statement today Seamus Neely, Chief Executive of Donegal County Council said that the extension of the Social Enterprise Development Fund, which will continue to compliment the on-going support available to social enterprises from local authorities across the country, will surely help deliver real and meaningful change to each of the organisations involved and Ireland’s social enterprise sector as a whole.