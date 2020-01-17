Council clarifies position regarding newly registered voters

Donegal County Council has confirmed that people who registered to vote between May 7th and November 25th last year will be automatically included on the Supplementary Register of Electors.

The new Register is to come into force on February 15th, after the General Election, which means that people who registered last year will not have an automatic entitlement to vote.

The council says next Wednesday, January 22nd, is the closing date for people not already registered who want to be included on the supplementary register.

Council statement in full –

Important information regarding the forthcoming General Election on Saturday 8 February 2020.

If you registered to vote after 7th May, 2019 (closing date for inclusion in the Supplement to the Register of Electors published for the Local Elections, 2019) and on or before 25th November, 2019 (closing date for inclusion in the 2020/2021 Draft Register of Electors), your name will be included in the Supplementary Register which will be published for the forthcoming General Election.

If you are not registered to vote, the closing date for receipt of RFA2 Applications (inclusion in the Supplement to the Register of Electors, 2019/2020) and RFA3 Applications (Change of Address) is Wednesday, 22nd January, 2020.

For further information visit www.donegalcoco.ie or contact the Franchise Unit on 074 91 53900.