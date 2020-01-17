Calls on TII to take over three routes in Inishowen

There are calls for Transport Infrastructure Ireland to take over three routes in Inishowen.

Currently, the Bridgend to Buncrana, Muff to Moville and Quigley’s Point to Carndonagh routes are classified as regional roads.

The Council’s Director of Roads and Transportation has agreed that the reclassification of these routes to national primary roads would be beneficial in terms of funding.

A proposal has been made for a delegation from the Council to meet with the new Transport Minister, post election, to put a case forward.

Councillor Martin Farren says Inishowen deserves its fair share of the national roads funding: